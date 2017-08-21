RE/MAX and Adwerx Launch Listing Automation

RE/MAX, LLC and Adwerx, a provider of localized digital advertising for real estate agents and brokers, have launched a program to run digital ads for new RE/MAX listings from participating regions in the U.S. and Canada. The announcement was made at the RE/MAX Broker Owner Conference on August 21 in San Francisco, Calif.

“RE/MAX has a commitment to provide their affiliates with the best tools, but also understands the challenge of getting affiliates to use them,” said Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. “The Adwerx Scale platform has opened the door for 100 percent adoption, serving the seller, the real estate agent and RE/MAX itself.”

All participating RE/MAX affiliates will be receiving a digital listing advertisement for one week on each new listing starting on September 20 and throughout the rest of the year. Agents with new listings between this time period will receive their own Adwerx account and be able to extend the promotion and build new campaigns.

“Nobody sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. So, this potentially translates into hundreds of millions of impressions for our agents’ customers under this new initiative,” said RE/MAX Executive Vice President Mike Ryan. “Adwerx makes it simple and easy to build an online branding campaign that follows consumers across the internet. That type of reach is a ‘game changer’ for both our affiliates and their clients.”

The program is available to participating RE/MAX affiliates through MAX/Center and begins September 20. Click here to learn more.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.