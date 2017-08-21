RE/MAX Reintroduces Brand With Fresh Logo

RE/MAX announced a “refresh” of its brand identity on Monday, including an update to its iconic balloon logo and wordmark. The changes will appear in advertising and on office fronts and yard signs in the months ahead, as well as in TV ads and on remax.com this fall.

“Our new look better represents the enthusiastic entrepreneurs who comprise our network,” says Adam Contos, co-CEO of RE/MAX. “Great brands evolve and RE/MAX is no different. We believe the updated balloon and wordmark will help our agents grow their business and give them an even bigger competitive advantage in digital, social media and mobile marketing.”

RE/MAX’s red, white and blue hot air balloon is now “brighter, more modern and more appealing to homebuyers and sellers of today,” according to a release from the company. The refresh, which was developed with feedback from more than 20,000 consumers, is the first-ever update to the 44-year-old company’s brand identity.

“It’s a brand evolution, not a brand revolution,” says Pete Crowe, senior vice president of Communications and Marketing at RE/MAX. “The subtle adjustments to the most powerful image in real estate was a natural next step across our residential, luxury and commercial brands.

“Buyers who are 36 years old and younger continue to purchase homes at a higher rate than other age groups,” Crowe says. “At the same time, real estate tools and technologies have drastically changed the way we help people buy and sell houses. The refreshed brand is a proactive move to continue to position RE/MAX agents as industry leaders for the homebuyers and sellers of today and tomorrow.”

RE/MAX plans to celebrate the refresh through local events held for its affiliates worldwide on September 20.

The announcement was made at the annual RE/MAX Broker/Owner Conference, taking place this week in San Francisco, Calif.

