Do You Know the New Rules for Consumer Engagement?

From door-knocking to Facebook, engaging with homebuyers and sellers today requires a range of communication touch points. Some of the most powerful and successful real estate leaders will present their strategies at RISMedia’s 2017 Real Estate CEO Exchange, “Growing Your Business in Unpredictable Times,” taking place Sept. 12-13 in New York City, in a special session, “The New Rules of Consumer Engagement.”

The session will cover generating leads, marketing, and more, with insight from moderator Burke Smith, chief development and learning officer, Realty ONE Group, and panelists Sherry Chris, president/CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC; Jason Carrier, Executive Vice President/Branch Leader, NM Management Inc., CENTURY 21 New Millennium; Diane M. Ramirez, chairman/CEO, Halstead Real Estate; Matthew O’Connor, COO, Terrie O’Connor REALTORS®; and Joan Docktor, president, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS®.

RISMedia’s 2017 Real Estate CEO Exchange is an exclusive, day-and-a-half-long event at the prestigious Harvard Club of New York City that will share strategies for increasing business and operating a profitable company despite headwinds such as changing regulations, low inventory and student loan debt.

RISMedia will be hosting a new networking opportunity for attendees at this year’s event: the CEO Exchange Welcome Dinner, a three-and-a-half-hour sunset tour around Lower Manhattan aboard the elite, private yacht Atlantica. Don’t miss this unforgettable experience with unparalleled views of New York City!

Visit the CEO Exchange event page to view the full agenda and speakers.

RISMedia’s Real Estate CEO Exchange is by exclusive invitation only. For more information, please contact Randi Vannucchi, randiv@rismedia.com or (203) 523-3754.



