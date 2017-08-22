Putting Agents First

In the following interview, Carole Lynch, managing broker of Realty ONE Group in Laguna Niguel, Calif., discusses the advantages of Realty ONE Group, technology, training and more.

Region Served: Southern California

Years in Real Estate: 18

Number of Offices: 80+

Number of Agents: 9,000+

Best Tip for Dealing With Difficult Clients: Mirror them while remaining calm.

Best Time Management Tip: Respect your own time.

Most Effective Way to Motivate Agents: Get to the core of why they’re in real estate, and focus on that.

Your company is transitioning into an ‘UNbrokerage.’ Please explain this concept.

Realty ONE Group is unlike any other brokerage in that we work with a you-first focus by providing our real estate professionals with tech tools, coaching and unequivocal support from non-competing brokers, allowing them to achieve greater success, faster. Other companies I’ve been with have a corporate-first mentality and are too rigid, but Realty ONE Group is open to change. If something isn’t working, they want to hear about it because everyone has a voice, and they always want to know what they can do to make it better. It’s not about the money, but rather, what more can be done for the agents.

I understand your team is experiencing success with the ONE University agent training system. What are the system’s biggest benefits?

One of the best things about ONE University is that it’s easy to use and easily accessible. The training that we offer our industry professionals is second to none, covering every subject imaginable, and the industry tips and coaching provided by some of the best coaches in the industry are valuable and enlightening.

What other types of training do you provide your agents and staff?

I offer contract training to all of my agents on a weekly basis. My strong suit is contracts, so I make sure to stress the importance of ensuring all contracts are written correctly and checked twice, and that missing one small check in a box could adversely affect the outcome. I also educate my agents in regard to which direction they need to go when writing a purchase agreement, in addition to providing intensive training in disclosures—another critical part of the transaction.

Are there any cool new technology products you’re working with?

One of the coolest tech products we’re currently working with is Videolicious, an app that allows agents to create an attractive listing video and within seconds post it to Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and other social media platforms. Realty ONE Group is also in the process of rolling out several valuable tech tools that will help streamline our agents’ businesses, including Moxi Works, which features Moxi Present, Moxi CRM and agent websites; Proxio Connect, a globally connected agent networking platform where you can share your listings and build referrals; Spacio, a paperless open house automation system; and MoveEasy, a comprehensive platform that automates the moving process.



