The REALTORÂ® Store Has You Covered

NAR PULSE—Looking for an eye-catching headline, or trying to perfectly describe that new property? The REALTOR® Store’s Sales and Marketing Section can help you with all your advertising needs, from covering copy writing, staging, social media, technology and more. Click here to find your new favorite product today!

New Medicare Supplemental Insurance Options Available to NAR Members

NAR’s REALTOR Benefits® Program is proud to introduce the Members Medicare Exchange, now available through REALTORS® Insurance Marketplace. Within the Exchange is a resource center that contains a variety of educational tools to assist NAR members in understanding Medicare terminology, supplemental options and cost-saving strategies. Get started.

Join the REach® Insight Panel and Earn With MVP

Sign up for the REach® Insight Panel by Aug. 31 to earn with the Member Value Plus (MVP) Program. Be the first to test out new real estate technologies from REach® Class of 2017 companies by demoing the products and completing a brief survey. After completing the survey, you will receive exclusive offers from REach® valued at over $2,000! Register today.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.