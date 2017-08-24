Home Maintenance: A Seasonal Checklist

As the first daffodils break through the soil, we begin to take the coming of spring seriously – and with it, the phrase “spring cleaning” comes to mind. In fact, the change of seasons should provide semi-annual reminders to perform some routine home maintenance.

In addition to monthly chores, like cleaning or changing the furnace filter and replenishing the salt in the water softener, savvy homeowners know that regular maintenance can keep a home running at peak efficiency, avoiding the need for costly repairs.

To that end, the home editors at Better Homes & Gardens magazine provide a seasonal home maintenance checklist:



In the spring:



Inspect roofing for missing, loose, or damaged shingles and/or leaks

Change the air conditioner filter

Clean all window and door screens

Put a new coat of finish on the deck

Power wash the windows and siding

Remove leaves and debris from gutters and downspouts

Replace the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

Have a professional inspect and pump the septic tank, if you have one

Inspect sink, shower and bath caulking, and re-caulk as needed

Vacuum lint from the dryer vent

Check garden hoses and exterior plumbing

In the fall:

Have the forced-air heating system inspected

Have the fireplace/chimney professionally checked for damage or hazards

Seal cracks or gaps in windows and doors with caulk or weather stripping

Touch up exterior siding and trim as needed

Inspect roofing for missing, loose, or damaged shingles or leaks

Remove leaves and debris from gutters and downspouts

Replace the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

Clean the carpets and/or the grout in tiled flooring

Clean all window and door screens

Vacuum lint from the dryer vent

Check for any frayed cords or wires, and replace as needed

