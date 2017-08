The Renter Budget: Most and Least Costly Cities

Renters’ budgets are being stretched in many cities—but some more than others, according to a new study by GOBankingRates. The most costly:

San Francisco, Calif.

Median Rent (One-Bedroom Apartment): $3,395

San Jose, Calif.

Median Rent (One-Bedroom Apartment): $2,505

New York

Median Rent (One-Bedroom Apartment): $2,395



Washington, D.C.

Median Rent (One-Bedroom Apartment): $2,271



Jersey City, N.J.

Median Rent (One-Bedroom Apartment): $2,200

The least costly:

El Paso, Texas

Median Rent (One-Bedroom Apartment): $555

Detroit, Mich.

Median Rent (One-Bedroom Apartment): $600

Wichita, Kan.

Median Rent (One-Bedroom Apartment): $625

Tucson, Ariz.

Median Rent (One-Bedroom Apartment): $628

Fresno, Calif.

Median Rent (One-Bedroom Apartment): $650



Source: GOBankingRates

