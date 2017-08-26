5 States Where Residents Lead Richer Lives

Select states have a quality of life that surpasses others in areas such as employment, housing and safety. A recent study by GOBankingRates ranks the top five:
- New Hampshire
Median Household Income: $66,779
Median Home List Price: $278,000
Violent Crimes Per 1,000 People: 1.99
- Wyoming
Median Household Income: $58,840
Median Home List Price: $238,125
Violent Crimes Per 1,000 People: 2.22
- Virginia
Median Household Income: $65,015
Median Home List Price: $299,950
Violent Crimes Per 1,000 People: 1.96
- North Dakota
Median Household Income: $57,181
Median Home List Price: $201,500
Violent Crimes Per 1,000 People: 2.39
- Delaware
Median Household Income: $60,509
Median Home List Price: $260,000
Violent Crimes Per 1,000 People: 4.99
Source: GOBankingRates
