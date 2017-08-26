5 States Where Residents Lead Richer Lives

Select states have a quality of life that surpasses others in areas such as employment, housing and safety. A recent study by GOBankingRates ranks the top five:

New Hampshire

Median Household Income: $66,779

Median Home List Price: $278,000

Violent Crimes Per 1,000 People: 1.99

Wyoming

Median Household Income: $58,840

Median Home List Price: $238,125

Violent Crimes Per 1,000 People: 2.22

Virginia

Median Household Income: $65,015

Median Home List Price: $299,950

Violent Crimes Per 1,000 People: 1.96

North Dakota

Median Household Income: $57,181

Median Home List Price: $201,500

Violent Crimes Per 1,000 People: 2.39

Delaware

Median Household Income: $60,509

Median Home List Price: $260,000

Violent Crimes Per 1,000 People: 4.99

Source: GOBankingRates

