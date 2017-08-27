Expand Your Client Base With Advice From Industry Experts

Get access to industry leaders and expert advice that can help you stay up-to-date on the latest technology trends and best practices. These complimentary webinars provide agents with new valuable skills and are available all year long, right at your fingertips! Catch a replay of a webinar you may have missed and keep an eye out for our next webinar taking place in September, which will focus on Facebook® dynamic ads.

Be sure to mark your calendars to learn how Facebook dynamic ads can be a powerful tool to turn your listings into leads. PNC’s latest What’s Trending Now Webinar will feature some of the most advanced Facebook Marketing Partners, who will share their tips and tricks for boosting the performance of your dynamic ads. Learn how to make the most of this revenue-driving format.

PNC invites you to this educational webinar hosted by internet marketing expert Jim Marks. Don’t miss your chance to learn how to maximize dynamic ads and turn listings into leads.

Facebook Dynamic Ads

When: Tuesday, September 19 or Thursday, September 21

1 Hour Duration: 9am PT / 11am CT / Noon ET



The views and opinions expressed in this presentation are those of the speaker’s and do not necessarily reflect the policy or position of PNC Bank, N.A. and should not be construed as legal or professional advice.

PNC is a registered service mark of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (“PNC”). All loans are provided by PNC Bank, National Association, a subsidiary of PNC, and are subject to credit approval and property appraisal. This information is provided for business and professional uses only and is not to be provided to a consumer or the public. This information is provided to assist real estate professionals and is not an advertisement to extend consumer credit as defined by Section 226.2 of Regulation Z. Programs, interest rates, and fees are subject to change without notice.

©2017 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. All rights reserved. PNC Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.