Mortgage Assistance Options Available to Homeowners in Path of Hurricane Harvey

Homeowners in the path of Hurricane Harvey have mortgage assistance options available to them, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac recently announced. Mortgage servicers are permitted to grant a forbearance to homeowners in federally-declared Major Disaster Areas, as well as hold off on foreclosures and other legal proceedings in those areas in the wake of the storm.

