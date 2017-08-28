Smart Marketing and Hands-on Care Set the Stage for Success

In the following interview, Joe Frazzano, leader of The Frazzano Team with J. Rockcliff REALTORS®, discusses heading up a team, marketing, and strategies for success.

Years in Real Estate: 29

Regions Served: Diablo/San Ramon Valley, East Bay, San Francisco, Calif.

Team Members: Alex Tse, Manel Sousou, Keith McKeown, Shirley Yang and our admin, Teri Matthews

You have consistently been ranked one of the top REALTORS® in your area. What does it take to achieve this?

Joe Frazzano: I have been licensed since 1988, and after working in new homes for 10 years, I went into the resale side of the business. I started with a marketing plan to get in touch with my past clients from new-home sales while building a new base of clients. I feel the momentum of branding, and the visibility it brings, allows me to always stay in the public’s eye. That being said, delivering top-notch customer service has resulted in 70 percent of our current business coming from past client connections.

Where do you spend the bulk of your marketing money?

JF: We blend our marketing dollars, combining old school and traditional methods such as newspapers, direct mail, etc., with new marketing techniques like social media, including Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. We find that adding everything to the mix is the best formula for us.

How many team members do you have, and how do you recruit? What do you look for in a new team member?

JF: I have four other team members actively selling and one long-term, full-time employee who runs the back-end of our business. We’ve been the same group of team members for over 10 years with no turnover. The only new team member we added was an intern who left to finish business school. I’m not looking for any more team members right now, as the team we have works very well for the business we have. Last year, we assisted 195 families in finding homes with an average sales price of $1.1 million.

What are you most proud of about your team?

JF: Three things come to mind: work ethic, professionalism and a commitment to always do better. My team’s work ethic and the level of professionalism they exhibit has resulted in extremely high customer satisfaction. I’m also proud that we haven’t had any turnover, as everyone here likes being a part of The Frazzano Team.

How do you differentiate your team from the competition?

JF: We demonstrate to our clients that our proven results come from our formula of top-notch marketing, hands-on client care and our vast knowledge of our local market and trends.

How does effective staging help your team stand out?

JF: Staging has become the norm in our marketplace. For us, staging is all-inclusive, meaning we make sure the home is clean inside and out, and provide proper guidance so our clients understand the impact and direct benefit to them.

What else is important to your success in real estate?

JF: One thing we believe in is setting expectations with our clients. We discuss all options with them and make sure we’re not over-promising and under-delivering. Client care and the service we deliver have to be memorable.



