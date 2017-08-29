Video: Will Technology Replace Real Estate Professionals?

HouseCanary has announced the launch of a new video series, “Real Estate Innovators.” Each episode highlights a top mind in the industry as they discuss the implications of the rapidly changing landscape of residential real estate—and the ramifications that new technology will have for real estate professionals.

According to a release from HouseCanary, “We take pride in helping industry players meet real estate’s shifting landscape head-on. ‘Real Estate Innovators’ is another avenue we use to explore the industry solutions that new technologies provide, and to make sure real estate professionals are aware of all the ways new innovations can add value to their business.”

This week, HouseCanary checks in with Matt Fuller, president of the San Francisco Association of REALTORS®, as he details why he has gotten over his distrust of new real estate technology and learned to embrace the power that new innovations from companies like HouseCanary are bringing to the field.

It’s true that new technology has immense potential for disrupting an industry, often leading to unemployment for the hard-working professionals that inhabited the field. With the advent of digital housing catalogs and the proliferation of consumer tools for purchasing homes, many working in real estate have worried that their fate would be no different.

But, as Matt explains in HouseCanary’s latest video, this may not be the case.

“Every year there’s a new thing that is going to fundamentally take every real estate agent out of real estate, and I’ve really enjoyed watching agents on the leading edge get comfortable with technology and realize that technology is here,” says Fuller. “It’s not going anywhere, but it’s also not replacing us—it’s going to be a partner.”

Watch the video to find out more:

