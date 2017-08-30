Moxi Works Adds Intuit’s QuickBooks Self-Employed to Cloud Open Platform

Moxi Works has added Intuit’s QuickBooks® Self-Employed, a partner in the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) REALTOR Benefits® Program, to its Moxi Cloud open platform, the company recently announced.

“Moxi Works is all about helping brokerages and their agents make their business more profitable,” says York Baur, CEO of Moxi Works. “Intuit’s QuickBooks Self-Employed is proven to save agents thousands of dollars on taxes, so this partnership can put a lot of money back into agents’ pockets.”

“Intuit is committed to helping the self-employed effectively manage their businesses, provide line of sight into their financials and potentially uncover thousands of dollars in tax deductions,” says Cassie Divine, vice president and business leader of Self-Employed Solutions at Intuit. “Our partnership with Moxi Works specifically brings these benefits to real estate brokerages and agents so they can keep more of their hard-earned income.”

QuickBooks Self-Employed is designed specifically for the unique financial and tax management needs of independent contractors, on-demand workers and self-employed individuals like real estate agents. QuickBooks Self-Employed helps users streamline their income and expenses, and maximize deductions while staying prepared for and compliant during tax time. Through QuickBooks Self-Employed, agents can automatically track mileage and expenses, easily attach and store receipts and identify deductions all from a mobile device. Because of these and other QuickBooks Self-Employed capabilities, users have seen an average tax savings of $4,340.



