The Verdict Is In: Agent Loyalty Is Out â€“ Now What?

Your top producers are your prized commodity but is loyalty the end game? Are your retention efforts working and worth the investment? Some of the most powerful and successful real estate leaders will present their strategies atÂ RISMedia’s 2017 Real Estate CEO Exchange, “Growing Your Business in Unpredictable Times,” taking place Sept. 12-13 in New York City, in a special session, “The Verdict Is In: Agent Loyalty Is Out â€“ Now What?”

The session will cover recruitment and retention, with a focus on how brokers are maximizing their agent forces today to ensure profitability for all, with insight from moderator Joe Rand, chief creative officer, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Rand Realty; Neil Cresswell, co-founder/president, Sellstate Realty Systems; Michael Mahon, president, First Team Real Estate; Penny Nathan, co-founder/president/CEO, Ascent Real Estate; Richard “Dicky” Mopper, broker/owner, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Savannah; and Felicia Hengle, president of Ohio Operations, Coldwell Banker Schmidt Family of Companies.

RISMedia’s 2017 Real Estate CEO Exchange is an exclusive, day-and-a-half-long event at the prestigious Harvard Club of New York City that will share strategies for increasing business and operating a profitable company despite headwinds such as changing regulations, low inventory and student loan debt.

RISMedia will be hostingÂ a new networking opportunity for attendees at this yearâ€™s event: the CEO Exchange Welcome Dinner, a three-and-a-half-hour sunset tour around Lower Manhattan aboard the elite, private yacht Atlantica. Donâ€™t miss this unforgettable experience with unparalleled views of New York City!

Visit theÂ CEO Exchange event pageÂ to view the full agenda and speakers.

RISMediaâ€™s Real Estate CEO Exchange is by exclusive invitation only. For more information, please contact Randi Vannucchi,Â randiv@rismedia.com or (203) 523-3754.

