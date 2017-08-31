Bright MLS Earns RESO 1.5 Platinum Certification

Bright MLS has become one of the first multiple listing services (MLSs) in the country to earn the Data Dictionary 1.5 Platinum Certification from the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO), the MLS recently announced. The certification confirms that all of Bright’s real estate data fields and the data they contain conform to and are consistent with the most up-to-date RESO terms and data structures.

Earlier this year, Bright consolidated its MLS services for 43 REALTOR® associations to more effectively meet the listing aggregation and distribution needs of its subscribers. The resulting increase in the volume of active and sold listing information in the MLS created a greater need for data standardization.

“The vision for Bright’s consolidation was to move away from the outdated approach of segmented data and duplicated efforts, and transform what was multiple MLSs into a single, simplified system that can better serve the needs of our brokers, agents and consumers,” says Darren Bailey, senior vice president, Technology Solutions & Engineering, at Bright MLS. “The RESO standards were developed with the same vision and mindset. We are proud to earn the RESO Data Dictionary 1.5 Platinum Certification and hope that others adopt these standards, as they benefit everyone involved in the real estate transaction.”

“Bright MLS and its associations have been at the forefront of creating technology and processes that move the needle forward for real estate professionals and provide value to consumers today and in the future,” says Jeremy Crawford, CEO of RESO. “Bright’s participation in developing and implementing RESO standards continues to support the growth of the real estate industry. I hope that Bright’s commitment encourages others to examine the market value and importance of the RESO standards.”

The certification also highlights Bright’s goal to provide a broker-centric, open, standards-based platform. Bright’s decision to only distribute RESO-compliant data will streamline the flow of information to brokers, agents, and, ultimately, consumers.



