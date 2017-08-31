Mortgage Rates Descend to Year Low

Mortgage rates descended to a new year low this week, with the 30-year, fixed rate averaging 3.82 percent, down from 3.86 percent the week prior, according to Freddie Mac’s recently released Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®). The 15-year, fixed rate averaged 3.12 percent, down from 3.16 percent the week prior, while the 5-year, Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable rate averaged 3.14 percent, down from 3.17 percent the week prior.

“The 10-year Treasury yield fell to a new 2017-low [this week],” says Sean Becketti, chief economist at Freddie Mac. “In response, the 30-year mortgage rate dropped four basis points to 3.82 percent, reaching a new year-to-date low for the second consecutive week. However, recent releases of positive economic data could halt the downward trend of mortgage rates.”

Source: Freddie Mac

