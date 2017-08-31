Poll: Real Estate May Be the Answer to Millennials’ Financial Woes

Unlimited earning potential, flexible hours, and the ability to work from anywhere—a pretty compelling combination for entrepreneurial-minded millennials.

A recent poll of millennials in the Realty Executives network shows that millennials are thriving in the real estate profession.

“I do a job that I have 100 percent control of,” says Brittany Siller, a 25-year-old Realty Executives agent. “I make more money, am on a better schedule, and have more freedom. There is not much of a comparison to my peers when it comes to careers. I never have to fear I’m going to lose my job, and at the end of the day, the only person I answer to is myself.”

“I have surpassed the majority of my peers and closed more transactions than most seasoned agents in the business,” says Eddie Watters, a 27-year-old Realty Executives agent who closed 96 transactions in 2016. The average agent closed 12 transactions in 2016, according to the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR).

The millennials polled are also leveraging their knowledge of the industry to more easily enter the housing market. Rather than delay homeownership (or forgo it altogether, as many of their peers are being forced to do), they are buying homes and investment properties, as well as building homes and communities.

The takeaway? Millennials in the Realty Executives network have a diverse set of experiences that are more hopeful and successful than what is commonly reported about their generation.



