Sunny Split-Level Tribeca Condo for Sale

For anyone looking to upgrade their New York City living, this recently listed split-level Tribeca condominium is a knockout. Located at 119 Chambers Street, the 2,240-square-foot space resides in a cast iron building from 1858 that was renovated and converted to a condominium in 2008.

Sleek and spacious with lots of sunlight, the three-bedroom, four-bathroom condo has exposed brick, high ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace for those frosty New York nights, a stunning bathroom with a walk-in shower, a washer and dryer, and an upgraded kitchen with every amenity you could dream up. There are four additional units in the building, as well as private storage in the basement and an on-site gym.

Listed by: Halstead Properties

Listed for: $3,895,000



