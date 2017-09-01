Wendy Forsythe Moves to HomeSmart International as COO

HomeSmart has announced the appointment of Wendy Forsythe, a real estate industry veteran of 20 years, as its new chief operating officer. Forsythe’s appointment comes at a time when Scottsdale, Arizona-based HomeSmart is making decisive moves to expand its brand and high-performing brokerage model nationally, the company stated.

Previously, Forsythe served as president of the brokerage division of management consulting company T3 Sixty. Before that, she was head of global operations at Carrington Real Estate Services, senior vice president of Network Services for Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate and vice president of sales for Royal LePage, Canada’s largest real estate company.

According to HomeSmart CEO Matt Widdows, bringing Forsythe on board is a key part of the company’s ambitious growth plans, which included notable activities like the May 2017 acquisition of Cherry Creek Properties in Colorado.

“We continue to build upon our solid operational foundation, and the addition of a highly-regarded industry expert like Wendy should send a strong message about how serious we are about growth,” said Widdows.

With a three-year growth of 200.65 percent, HomeSmart was ranked in August, for the fifth time, on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies. The organization achieved this milestone with 13,779 agents in its network, 47 franchises and 126 offices.

HomeSmart was recognized in April on RISMedia’s annual Power Broker Report & Survey, which ranks the nation’s top real estate firms by sales volume and transactions, as No. 13 for sales volume and No. 9 for transactions.

HomeSmart’s current president and COO, Ashley Bowers, will continue to lead the organization as president with responsibilities spanning across all HomeSmart companies, present and future.

Forsythe will officially join HomeSmart on September 18.

For more information on HomeSmart International, visit http://www.homesmart.com/.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.