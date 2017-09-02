WalletHub: 10 Best Housing Markets

What makes for an attractive housing market? Analysts at WalletHub recently identified several indicators of desirability, using a 100-point scoring system in 300 markets to rank the top 10 in the nation:

Frisco, Texas McKinney, Texas Allen, Texas Cary, N.C. Richardson, Texas Seattle, Wash. Bellevue, Wash. Carrollton, Texas Nashville, Tenn. Denver, Colo.

The indicators applied in the ranking included average days on market, median home price appreciation, the share of homes selling for a gain, and the share of underwater homes.

Five of the top 10 markets are in Texas, which also dominates as the state home to four of the top five in the ranking. No. 1 Frisco boasts the second-lowest home maintenance costs of the 300 markets evaluated, while No. 3 Allen has the third-lowest and No. 4 Cary has the fourth-lowest. No. 6 Seattle is tied for first for the lowest average days on market, while No. 7 Bellevue has the fourth-lowest foreclosure rate.

View the complete ranking and methodology.



Source: WalletHub

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.