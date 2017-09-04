For Sale: Former Social Club of George Washington

Editor’s Note: This was originally published on RISMedia’s blog, Housecall. See what else is cookin’ now at blog.rismedia.com:



Would you like to rub elbows with George Washington? Well, you can’t, but you can live in a space his elbows once rubbed. Located at 555 Washington Street in Alexandria, Va., a former social club that hosted the likes of the late great leader, is now on the market. The original event space was built in the 1700s, then turned into a restaurant, and finally renovated into a sweet, sunny condo in 2008.

Full of rich details, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom unit perfectly encapsulates Southern charm. Spanning 2,202 square feet, the Colonial unit has exposed brick flooring and accents, a chef’s kitchen, a two-car garage, wide, sun-filled rooms, and a private patio alcove with a cozy fireplace perfect for entertaining.



Listed by: Sue Goodhart, The Goodhart Group at McEnearney Associates

Listed for: $1,099,000

Image Credit: Shoot & Showcase



Zoe Eisenberg is RISMedia’s senior content editor. Email her your real estate news ideas at zoe@rismedia.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.