zipLogix Redesigns zipForm Plus for Over 1 Million Real Estate Professionals

zipLogix™ has redesigned zipForm® Plus for over one million real estate professionals in North America, the company recently announced. Complete with an intuitive design and robust, easy-to-use functionality, the new and improved zipForm Plus delivers a seamless solution that empowers real estate professionals with the necessities for streamlining daily workflows, mitigating risk and monitoring transaction activity in real time. Broker administrators are also equipped with a suite of oversight tools and widgets, enabling them to maintain compliance and improve risk management for their entire brokerage.

“We reached out to various customers to determine how the zipForm Plus application could be of better use to them, and their helpful feedback is reflected in the new design,” says Mark Peterson, chairman of the board at zipLogix. “As a result, real estate agents and brokers across the nation now have access to a more streamlined, comprehensive solution that speaks to our reputation as a trusted resource in the real estate industry.”

Once logged into the new zipForm Plus, real estate brokers, agents and transaction coordinators are greeted with a customizable dashboard designed to help them stay on top of every task and transaction. There is also a new Guided Help tool to help zipForm Plus users get acclimated to the new look and functionality of the platform. Advanced widgets and features, including the robust collaborating tool zipCommunity™, are now integrated directly into the agent’s workflow for a more secure, seamless experience when working with clients and third-party participants. Administrative users also have more control over task approvals and permissions for various roles within the transaction.

“The latest enhancement to the application is just one of the many initiatives in which zipLogix has invested this year to support real estate professionals, providing them with the latest technology and tools to condense their workflows and get them to closing faster,” Peterson says. “We utilized modern design frameworks that not only allow for a more consistent experience across devices, but also a more enjoyable and intuitive platform for real estate professionals to use in their everyday work lives.”

The zipForm Plus forms engine is provided by the National Association of REALTORS® to REALTORS® nationwide through zipLogix. The benefit includes zipTMS™ robust transaction management system, unlimited zipVault® document storage, and an exclusive NAR library of REALTOR® Forms & Templates at no cost.



