The Best States for Single Parents

Parents raising children solo have unique needs. A recent study by GOBankingRates identifies the states with the most favorable conditions for meeting those needs, including an ideal median income:
- New Jersey
Median Household Income: $72,093
State Support: Expanded Medicaid, earned-income tax credit and paid family leave program
- Rhode Island
Median Household Income: $56,852
State Support: Expanded Medicaid, earned-income tax credit and paid family leave program
- Michigan
State Support: Expanded Medicaid and earned-income tax credit
Bonus: The average grocery cost and home list price in Michigan are among the lowest in the nation.
- Washington
State Support: Expanded Medicaid, earned-income tax credit and paid family leave program (effective 2019)
Bonus: There is no state income tax in Washington.
- Illinois
State Support: Expanded Medicaid and earned-income tax credit
Bonus: Illinois has the fourth-lowest employee contribution amount for employer-sponsored family health coverage.
Source: GOBankingRates
