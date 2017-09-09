The Best States for Single Parents

Parents raising children solo have unique needs. A recent study by GOBankingRates identifies the states with the most favorable conditions for meeting those needs, including an ideal median income:

New Jersey

Median Household Income: $72,093

State Support: Expanded Medicaid, earned-income tax credit and paid family leave program

Rhode Island

Median Household Income: $56,852

State Support: Expanded Medicaid, earned-income tax credit and paid family leave program

Michigan

State Support: Expanded Medicaid and earned-income tax credit

Bonus: The average grocery cost and home list price in Michigan are among the lowest in the nation.

Washington

State Support: Expanded Medicaid, earned-income tax credit and paid family leave program (effective 2019)

Bonus: There is no state income tax in Washington.

Illinois

State Support: Expanded Medicaid and earned-income tax credit

Bonus: Illinois has the fourth-lowest employee contribution amount for employer-sponsored family health coverage.



Source: GOBankingRates

