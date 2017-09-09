Riding the Wave of Momentum

In the following interview, Barbara Dunkle, REALTOR® with Seacoast Real Estate in Portsmouth, N.H., discusses Homes & Land, marketing, technology and more.

Regions Served: Rye, New Castle, Portsmouth and North Hampton, N.H.

Years in Real Estate: 25

Best Tip for Finding Success in the Luxury Market: Be patient and listen to what the client’s needs are.

What do you like most about working in the real estate industry?

What I enjoy most is the fact that every transaction is different. Not only that, but it’s an exciting profession to be involved with because you don’t know what you’re going to get into next.

Please describe some of the trends you’re currently seeing in your market.

Our market is very active right now, especially in the high-end. That being said, it was slow before, and we don’t know how long this momentum will last.

What are your best strategies for keeping Seacoast Real Estate top of mind with former clients?

Staying top of mind with former clients is all about keeping them informed as to what’s currently on the market. We do this through both email and social media. As far as our social media strategy, we have hired someone who is responsible for searching the internet for interesting content that’s newsworthy as far as what the market is doing.

In what ways do you use technology to better serve your clients?

It’s critical that I have my iPhone with me 24/7 because people expect an instant response today. Communicating with clients who don’t necessarily use the technology we prefer is a bit more challenging, but at any given time, most of the clients I’m working with prefer to communicate via the same channels we do.

You utilize Homes & Land as part of an integrated marketing strategy that includes print publications. How does that benefit you?

Homes & Land is the best listing tool. In fact, it used to be called the bible of real estate advertising, and some still refer to it as such. Not only does it provide a decent way to represent a property, but our clients are impressed with the publication, and expect to be in it.

