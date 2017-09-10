Realogy Bets on AI With OJO Virtual Assistant Partnership

Realogy has entered into an agreement with OJO Labs, Inc., to provide OJO, its virtual assistant, to its brands’ real estate agents in select markets, the company recently announced. Participating brokerages from the Realogy Franchise Group and NRT will be determined in the next several months as the partnership moves from the planning phase to execution.

“We are committed to a strategy of leveraging the power of Realogy to make our affiliated sales agents more productive and their businesses stronger,” says John Peyton, president and CEO of the Realogy Franchise Group. “We are excited to get OJO and this innovative technology into the hands of our affiliated agents. We hope the results of the program will support our belief that an AI assistant could lead to increased agent productivity and higher conversion rates for online leads. This is just one of many new concepts we plan to learn from in the months ahead.”

OJO, a conversational, AI-powered assistant, uses mobile messaging and innovative web experiences to redefine how consumers access personalized information throughout their home transaction process. OJO focuses on lifestyle, neighborhood and home preferences to deliver more effective, customized information. Consumers will have competitive marketplace advantages through proactive OJO insights and immediate intelligent responses. OJO nurtures the communication with the consumer through the research process until the consumer is ready to be in direct communication with an agent.

“In the discovery phase of the home-buying and -selling process, consumers often are not ready to speak to someone yet and don’t want to be sold by third parties looking to inundate the client as a lead,” says John Berkowitz, co-founder of OJO Labs. “OJO helps consumers navigate the early processes of buying or selling in the most effective way.

“When we connect consumers with Realogy’s affiliated agents we will be delivering a more engaged, informed and ready client,” Berkowitz says. “Consistently communicating with, and nurturing, homebuyers and sellers as they explore the decision-making process gives them the comfort and privacy that will ultimately deepen the connection to the agent.”

“In determining who we brought this powerful technology to market with, it was very important to us that we found a company deeply committed to its affiliated agents and to working with business partners who are truly interested in innovation,” says David Rubin, co-founder of OJO Labs. “It is clear there is an extremely impressive team at Realogy that is laser-focused on pushing the industry forward and creating meaningful value.

“Even though we are an AI company we are still in the business of people,” Rubin says. “Partnership and values are of the highest importance to us, and we have found the executives at Realogy, along with their brands, to be committed to innovation, collaboration and a better future for the real estate industry.”

Realogy’s brands include Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, CENTURY 21, Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, ERA and Sotheby’s International Realty.



