Buyside Announces First Franchise-Wide Integration

Buyside has announced its first franchise-wide integration with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, combining its buyer data on Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ listings with search activity on major portals.

“With this relationship, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchisees are going to remain one step ahead of the pack,” says Charles Williams IV, founder and CEO of Buyside. “Our technology is easily deployed at an enterprise level, as many of our first Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices customers have discovered. We’re confident network agents will have a demonstrable advantage in their markets.”

“Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is a brand with an eye on the future,” says Gino Blefari, CEO of the network. “With Buyside, we are making a significant investment in big data so that our franchisees and their agents can gain more intelligence about the demand that exists for every one of our listings. The fact [that] we can get a complete picture of the buyer activity from so many different sources was extremely attractive to us and helped cement our decision.”

The insight created by Buyside’s products will be made available to every Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network agent to easily share with current and prospective home sellers. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokerages will also be able to quickly deploy Buyside’s complete suite of tools.

Buyside unlocks the power of buyer data for brokers so they can win more listings, become more profitable and command greater control over their inventory. The company’s core products includes Home Valuation landing pages, which combines multiple automated home valuations with visualizations of real-time buyer intent, its Buyer MatchTM dashboard, which intelligently pairs homebuyers and sellers within a brokerage, and its Real-time Buyside Market Analysis (BMA), which arms a brokerage’s agents with insights on buyer demand to help them close more listing presentations.

