Hurdlr Named Grand Prize Winner at Realogy FWD Innovation Summit

Hurdlr, a financial management app for independent workers, has been named the grand prize winner of the 5th Annual Realogy FWD Innovation Summit, recently held at the Microsoft Technology Center in New York City, Realogy Holdings Corp. announced. Hurdlr, selected out of 15 technology companies in the competition, was the recipient of a $25,000 cash prize and placement in the ZapStore, an app and service marketplace within the Realogy Zap® platform.

“Managing your accounting, finances and taxes may not be very sexy, but profitability is so important in any industry, and that’s what we feel we are bringing to the table for real estate agents,” says Raj Bhaskar, CEO of Hurdlr, based in Bethesda, Md.

“We were treated to a showcase of technology-enabled solutions to everyday issues in our industry,” says John Peyton, president and CEO of the Realogy Franchise Group. “The ideas and solutions presented [at the Summit] ranged from artificial intelligence and virtual reality to smart new apps designed to make real estate agents and brokers more successful.”

Agentology, a lead management and qualification platform, was named first runner-up at the Summit. Transported, a virtual reality app that works with any camera or VR device, was named second runner-up.

