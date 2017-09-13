9 Tips to Boost the Value of Your Next Client Appreciation Event

Have you ever found yourself downright impressed that the company you’ve made a purchase from followed up after the sale with a note thanking you for your purchase? I’ll bet it caught you by surprise, especially if it was truly sincere and not tied to a gimmick or upsell. Just like you, your customers and past clients enjoy the gift of appreciation.

Now’s the time of year to surprise and delight your customers, clients and referral sources with an invitation to an appreciation celebration. Such events make prospecting fun and profitable. When you create a connection through an enjoyable event, you ensure the power of face-to-face connections in a social setting. Savvy agents know they can reap the rewards of referrals and customer loyalty by scheduling face-to-face connections.

To boost the value and uniqueness of such an event, here are several ideas to consider:

Start with a guest list that includes your Top 50 past and current clients, referral sources and strategic partners.

Plan the event to occur before the holidays. Unless your intention is to throw a holiday party, avoiding the competition for dates during the busy holiday season may be your ticket to a better turnout. Other great seasonal party ideas include a picnic, a wine tasting or an ice cream social.

Consider co-sponsoring the event with your lender partner for the purpose of introductions and to offer options for a “no-obligation annual mortgage fitness review” to interested prospects.

Leverage the party to support a local charity. Consider asking for food pantry contributions or items to support veterans, seniors or local animal shelters. Plan and sponsor fun activities like a photo booth or local live bands. If it’s a kid-friendly event, make it fun with balloons, games and prizes.

Set up a drawing (get names, emails and mobile numbers) for a fun grand prize drawing. If legal in your area, offer raffle tickets with the benefits going to a local charity, and have a representative for that charity at the event.

Seize the opportunity to take pictures to post on your Facebook business page or Instagram account, or in your annual calendar/newsletter.

Follow up after the event with handwritten thank you or “sorry we missed you” notes. Use the opportunity to anchor the event with a save the date for your next event and include a link to the pictures and videos of the most recent event.

Get a few minutes of video to post on both your YouTube account and Facebook page. Be sure to include the date and location of the event.

Everyone loves to be appreciated, and having fun while you prospect and reconnect at an event makes for great repeat business and endless referrals. The currency of the future is your database, and activities like this will help ensure your database is accurate and up-to-date. Few things are more powerful than staying in touch and recognizing and thanking those you’ve had the privilege of serving.

*For a free podcast full of tips for your annual event, please visit bit.ly/2uRQDZQ.



Terri Murphy is a communication engagement specialist, author, speaker and coach. She is the author/co-author of five books, and founder of MurphyOnRealEstate.com. Contact her at TerriMurphy.com, MurphyOnRealEstate.com or Terri@TerriMurphy.com.



For more information, please visit www.workmansuccesssystems.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.