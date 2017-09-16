Mortgage Rates Show Little Movement

Mortgage rates showed little movement this week, with the 30-year, fixed rate averaging 3.78 percent, unchanged from the week prior, according to the recently released Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®). The 15-year, fixed rate averaged 3.08 percent, also unchanged from the week prior, while the 5-year, Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable rate averaged 3.13 percent, down from 3.15 percent the week prior.

“Following a sharp decline last week, the 10-year Treasury yield rose 11 basis points this week,” says Sean Becketti, chief economist at Freddie Mac. “The 30-year mortgage rate, however, remained unchanged at 3.78 percent. If Treasury yields continue to rise, mortgage rates could see an increase in next week’s survey.”



Source: Freddie Mac

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.