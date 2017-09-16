Motivating Agents a Key Driver of Success

In the following interview, Shannon Daniele, broker/owner and franchise partner of HomeSmart Realty Group in Signal Hill, Calif., discusses the firm’s agent growth, training and more.

Regions Served: Los Angeles and Orange County, Calif.

Years in Real Estate: 18

Number of Offices: 1

Number of Agents: 90

Best Tip for Getting the Right Listing Price: Not only is it important to look at comps, but you also need to be aware of what’s currently trending and what’s active.

Favorite Part of Your Job: Motivating agents and getting them to believe in themselves

You’ve grown your agent count significantly in the past six months. What has contributed to your success in this area?

We have the HomeSmart competitive advantage, which allows our agents to take the lead in our local area as the rock stars that they are. When you have that competitive advantage, along with the tools and technology, agents feel like it’s too good to be true. When they join our firm, they’re blown away by our business model, and the fact that we give them everything they need to succeed. It’s not hard to grow when you have all of this.

Please describe the training you offer your agents.

While HomeSmart provides training on the backend stuff, we take it a step further and dive deeper into various topics such as 1031 exchanges, listing presentations, text marketing and more. We’ve even brought in a world-class inspector to do a first-time buyer class to educate agents as to what they can expect with an inspection and how to talk to clients, especially first-timers. In addition to offering a biweekly class that focuses on new, emerging technology, we also spend a great deal of time on social media training. The importance of these sessions is to let our agents know how big a part social media plays in today’s environment, and how they can leverage their time through various platforms.

Can you talk about some of the current trends you’re seeing in your market?

We’re seeing a new breed of smart, sophisticated buyers who have taken the time to educate themselves on the buying process. In addition to knowing what they want, they’re also asking serious questions—which is why we equip our agents with regular training so they can share the knowledge and expertise those customers demand. Another major trend we’re experiencing is millennials entering the market.

How does your company stay current and flexible?

With HomeSmart, we’re on the front wave of everything. Not only is the technology we have all-inclusive and cutting-edge, but our fee structure acts as another competitive advantage as it allows agents to pick up checks from escrow—something that’s missing from the industry. The training we provide on top of all this is another thing that keeps us flexible and current. In the end, it all comes down to keeping an eye on the competition to see if they’re doing something new or of value.

What sets your firm apart from the competition?

One of our office’s defining characteristics is its culture. No one is pretentious or presumptuous. In fact, there isn’t one person in the office who isn’t willing to take the time to help someone else. We also have a lot of fun together. Whether it’s working with local charities or hosting agent appreciation events, it’s truly a family environment.

