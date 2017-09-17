REALTORSÂ® Relief Foundation Accepting Donations for Hurricane Victims

The REALTORSÂ®Â Relief Foundation,Â a 501(c)(3) administered by the National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR), is collecting monetary donations atÂ www.nar.realtor/rrf to provide housing-related assistance to victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, the organization recently announced. NAR’s Leadership Team has already approved a $600,000 donation by the organization to the Foundation, and REALTORSÂ® collectively have donated $1.2 million so far.

Every dollar donated goes directly to victims of disasters, NAR covers 100 percent of administrative expenses.

“The devastation caused by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma is enormous, and our thoughts and support go out to all those affected,” says NAR President Bill Brown. “The National Association of REALTORSÂ® wants our members and the consumers they serve to know that the REALTORÂ® family is here for them; we encourage one and all to join NAR in donating to the REALTORSÂ® Relief Foundation atÂ www.nar.realtor/rrf.”

The REALTORSÂ®Â Relief Foundation was established 16 years ago after the 9/11 attacks. The foundation is dedicated to providing housing-related assistance to those whose lives have been impacted by disasters. Donations are tax-deductible



For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor/rrf.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmarkÂ RISMedia.com.