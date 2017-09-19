What You Need to Earn to Live in the Cheapest and Priciest Metros

Editor’s Note: This was originally published on RISMedia’s blog, Housecall. See what else is cookin’ now at blog.rismedia.com:



Ever wonder how much bacon you need to bring in to live comfortably in some of our country’s largest metros? HSH.com recently revealed the salaries needed to live in a median-priced home in 50 of the hottest areas of the U.S., and the numbers may surprise you. While the national average of median home prices cost $255,600, requiring a salary of just over $56,000, the salary difference between the least expensive and the most expensive is nearly $200,000 (!!).

5 Least Expensive Metros

Pittsburgh: $35,329.29

Cleveland: $36,553.26

Indianapolis: $37,429.34

Oklahoma City: $37,854.04

Memphis: $37,964.05



5 Most Expensive Metros

San Jose: $221,363.63

San Francisco: $181,341.49

San Diego: $116,875.11

Los Angeles: $101,531.66

New York City: $99,136.79

It’s no real surprise that four of the five priciest metros are all in the state of California. Get the full results from HSH.com and see how realtor.com broke down what is occuring in the “Best Places” housing markets.

Zoe Eisenberg is RISMedia’s senior content editor. Email her your real estate news ideas at zoe@rismedia.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.