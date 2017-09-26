Share the Message of REALTORÂ® Safety

NAR PULSEâ€”Share the message of safety with your members this month. The Little Red Book: Safety Rules to Live By for REALTORSÂ® is the perfect tool for your new or seasoned agents to use as they create and update safety protocols for their businesses. Click here to receive 15 percent off the print version until Sept. 30â€”no code needed!

REALTORSÂ® Relief Foundation â€“ Benefitting Those in Need

Help support and rebuild communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey, Irma and other storms by donating to the REALTORSÂ® Relief Foundation today!Â Every dollar you donate to the REALTORSÂ® Relief Foundation goes directly to victims of disaster. Thank you to all those who have donatedâ€”your support matters more than ever in this extraordinary year of need. Donate here.

Help Clients Find You

Grow your business by making it easier for clients to find you online. Leverage the trust and exclusivity of the REALTORÂ® brand with the .realtorâ„¢ tools, including a .realtorâ„¢ domain and email address. This, along with actively using social media and updating the content on your website, can result in increased SEO for your brand, keeping you top-of-mind with current and potential clients. Learn more.

