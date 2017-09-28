Odd Things to Run in the Dishwasher

Move over, dinner plates! The dishwasher can actually be used to wash a myriad of strange items. Below is a good rundown. A quick bit of common sense: if suds-ing up something super greasy or grimy (like an old hubcap), don’t mix your eatery into the same load.

Rubber Boots and Flip Flops – Want to wash your favorite rubber footwear? Pop them in the dishwasher upside down.

Kitchen Sponges – Toss them into the silverware tray for a speedy sanitize!

House Keys – Ever wonder how filthy your house keys get over the years? So long as none of your keys have electric starters, pop the whole ring into the silverware tray.

Grill Rack – Is your grill rack covered in grease? Place it on the top tray and set the heat to high to get it gleaming again.

Hubcaps – Crazy, but true! Just add a cup of white vinegar to your detergent and hit start.

Nail Clippers – Pop these in the silverware tray and they’re good as new.

Tools – Get your favorite tools gleaming with a quick cycle in the washer.

Contact Lens Cases – The dishwasher is a great place to sanitize these every couple weeks or so.

