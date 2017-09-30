Fed Decision: Mortgage Rates Unmoved

The Federal Reserve’s recent decision to not raise the key interest rate left mortgage rates unmoved this week, with the 30-year, fixed rate averaging 3.83 percent this week, the same as the week prior, according to Freddie Mac’s recently released Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®). The 15-year, fixed rate averaged 3.13 percent, also the same as the week prior, while the 5-year, Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable rate averaged 3.20 percent, up from 3.17 percent the week prior.

“Rates held relatively flat this week,” says Sean Becketti, chief economist at Freddie Mac. “The 10-year Treasury yield fell just one basis point, while the 30-year mortgage rate remained unchanged at 3.83 percent.”

Source: Freddie Mac



