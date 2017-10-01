NRT Launches Coldwell Banker ‘ON Collaborative’ Development Marketing Firm

NRT, LLC has launched Coldwell Banker Real Estate-integrated ON Collaborative, a development marketing firm, the company recently announced. David Wolf has been named president of the firm. ON Collaborative offers marketing expertise and research, planning and advisory services, and, through its relationship with Coldwell Banker, on-site sales for residential developments nationwide. Wolf was previously senior vice president of Development Marketing for Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Chicago.

“Due to NRT’s strong presence in more than 50 of the nation’s 100 largest metropolitan market areas, we have immediate access to deep market intelligence to help developers navigate market trends and make impactful and profitable decisions throughout all phases of the sales and marketing process,” says Bruce Zipf, president and CEO of NRT. “With David Wolf’s extensive experience, combined with the international marketing and sales talent across the entire Coldwell Banker network, we are providing a unique and invaluable service to the development community.”

“At ON Collaborative, we think like developers, know what consumers want and understand how to create value for clients by positioning their new development projects in a way that maximizes pricing, velocity and returns,” says Wolf. “Developers benefit not only from our own experience, but also Coldwell Banker’s international real estate network and the top-producing sales agents who power it. Our ability to combine hyperlocal expertise with global distribution power gives us an advantage no other company can match.”

ON Collaborative’s platform is designed to support the marketing and sales efforts for a wide variety of new development projects, from vertical towers in major cities to planned suburban single-family communities. ON Collaborative is currently leading marketing efforts for The Standard, a 15-story, 89-unit luxury condominium development in New Orleans, and Westleigh Farm, a 47-acre development of 33 single-family homes in Lake Forest, Ill. The firm is also involved in several marquee developments in Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles, and pursuing additional projects across the U.S.

Clients of ON Collaborative benefit from:



Comprehensive Market Intelligence :As part of NRT and through its relationship with the Coldwell Banker network, the company leverages proprietary tools and methodologies to analyze complex data points and recommends appropriate product types, and pricing strategies around key buyer demographics and specific triggers.

:ON Collaborative curates on-site sales teams, comprising the top-producing agents in each market, offering global exposure and lead generation through expansive international networks empowering developer clients to reach qualified buyers. Through business relationships and immediate access to global network and proprietary marketing capabilities, ON Collaborative can engage and mobilize one of the largest real estate sales forces in the world to promote its development projects. Customized Marketing Campaigns:To distinguish developments in today’s competitive landscape, the company utilizes a combination of new and traditional media, and emerging technologies, like virtual reality, to increase exposure during the planning and construction phases. Campaigns are adapted to maintain sales momentum post-launch, reducing marketing costs over the life of a project.



For more information, please visit www.nrtllc.com.



