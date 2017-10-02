Engel & VÃ¶lkers Expands Into Belize

Engel & VÃ¶lkers has expanded into Belize, opening its first shop on the Placencia Peninsula, the company recently announced. Engel & VÃ¶lkers Belize will provide services to buyers and sellers of properties in the central coast and southern areas of Belize, as well as the Maya Mountains and the Cayes. The shop will be led by license partners Scott and Sandra Gjesdahl.

“The Belize market is booming, continually ranking among the top destinations for Caribbean real estate investment,” says Anthony Hitt, president and CEO of Engel & VÃ¶lkers Americas. “As the market is on the precipice of extreme growth, the time is right for Engel & VÃ¶lkers to enter the region. We’ve had tremendous momentum in the Caribbean recently, and we’re confident that Scott and Sandra, with their proven commitment to premium client service, will be the ideal partners to lead Engel & VÃ¶lkers Belize.”

“Lower property taxes and favorable exchange rates combined with Belize’s natural beauty and laid-back island lifestyle make the country an increasingly popular retirement or second home destination for people from all over the world,” says Sandra Gjesdahl. “The Engel & VÃ¶lkers brand introduces a new level of recognizable professionalism and sophistication to the Belize real estate market, providing us with the network and tools we need to best service our international clientele and raise real estate quality standards across the board in our market.”



