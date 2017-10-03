Introducing New Must-Have Global Resource for REALTORSÂ®

NAR PULSEâ€”Created with input from hundreds of NAR members, including those who are AHWDÂ® or CIPS Designees, The Little Purple Book: International Rules to Live By for REALTORSÂ® is the perfect tool for your new or seasoned members. Filled with 93 tips, philosophies and dos and don’ts, this guide is perfect for REALTORSÂ® looking to incorporate global thinking and marketing into their business. Learn more.



When you get a quote on home or auto insurance from Liberty Mutual, a REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program Partner, they’ll donate $5 to NAR’s REALTORSÂ® Relief Foundation to support survivors of disasters across America. Find out how you can save hundreds on your insurance coverage and give much-needed help to others. Offer is valid until Nov. 30, 2017. Learn more here.



Every app has tricks of the trade, yet, for some reason, they don’t always magically appear on our radar. This post will give you eight tips to make sure your next Realtors Property ResourceÂ® (RPRÂ®) app experience is a productive one. Find out more here.

