Weichert Workforce Mobility Earns Highest Net Satisfaction Rating From Relocating Employees

Weichert Workforce Mobility has earned the highest net satisfaction rating in its industry in the 23rd Annual Nationwide Relocating Employee Survey by Trippel Survey & Research LLC, the company recently announced. Weichert Workforce Mobility also earned more “top block” ratings (scores of 9 or 10 on a 10-point scale) than any other in its industry. The company has now earned above-average ratings in the survey for four years in a row.

“‘Net Satisfaction’ is the strongest and most accurate indicator of service quality, as it reflects the number of a company’s promoters minus the detractors to identify the company with the highest rate of exceptional performance among its employees,” says Alan Trippel, founder of Trippel Survey & Research.

“Our colleagues are committed to delivering legendary service experiences, and there is perhaps no greater proof of their commitment than earning the highest net satisfaction ranking from mobile employees themselves,” says Dave Bencivengo, president of Weichert Workforce Mobility. “Our clients make significant investment in the recruitment and retention of key talent, and I’m proud to see these results confirm our ability to positively influence that investment.”

“When you consider how disruptive relocation can be for mobile employees and their families, the fact that our colleagues elicit such an overwhelmingly positive response is both rewarding and inspiring,” says Vicki Lander, executive vice president of Weichert Workforce Mobility. “Our colleagues truly become lifelines for the mobile employees they serve, and these survey results underscore their role in keeping their customers happy and productive.”



