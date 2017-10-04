Florida Waterfront Home in Kings Bay

Editor’s Note: This was originally published on RISMedia’s blog, Housecall. See what else is cookin’ now at blog.rismedia.com:



Located in the prestigious gated community of Coral Gables sits Florida’s latest luxe waterfront listing, 6210 Marlin Drive. This six-bedroom, four-bathroom home stretches out over 5,000 square feet. Built in 1996, the home has a three-car garage, a recently renovated gourmet kitchen and ocean views from all of the main bedrooms. Also included is a 100-foot sea wall, perfect for parking your boat, a swimming pool that edges up to a lovely marina, and a wine cellar so you can store your favorite vino. The Mediterranean-style estate is open and airy, with high ceilings and a second-story terrace.

Listed by: Miguel A. Salva, YES Real Estate Services

Listed for: $3,290,000

