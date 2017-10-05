Inside the Mindset of Gen X Buyers

Not to be overshadowed by the recent focus on millennial and boomer homebuyers, Generation Xers are making something of a buying comeback in today’s real estate market. Here’s why this trend is significant.

Members of Generation X (ages 37-51) have been somewhat sidelined when it comes to coverage of the social and financial impacts of the different generations. But recent studies are finding that those who came of age in the ’80s and ’90s represent a higher percentage of new homebuyers than in years past and are gaining a noted foothold in the real estate market.

Coming of age in the real estate market

According to industry sources, millennials are the generation buying the largest share of property at 35 percent. Following right behind, however, are members of Gen X, accounting for 28 percent of home purchases—up from 26 percent last year.

Content Square 1.

Forbes reports that the increase in home purchases by Generation X is especially significant in that this sector has the highest average amount of student debt among the generations—$30,000—compared to an average balance of $25,000 for millennials. Industry sources also report student loans are a contributing factor as to why Gen Xers delay buying a home longer than their millennial counterparts.

What are they looking for?

According to industry sources, the following factors might influence the real estate comeback among Gen Xers. These factors may also help determine the kinds of homes these buyers are looking for.

Members of Gen X are typically:



Content Square 2.

In their peak earning years

The generation making the most money, with a median annual income of $106,600

More likely to have families

The largest generation with kids still living at home

While they may have taken longer to purchase homes, the generation in between the famed boomers and millennials is on its way to a real estate comeback. With more income and more children living at home, Generation X may be looking for bigger homes at a higher price point to accommodate their family and lifestyle needs.

Although millennials and boomers continue to generate coverage as buyers and sellers in the real estate market, the middle generation, Gen X, is coming into its own and is at its peak as more members join the ranks of American homeowners.

For more articles like this, visit onlinehsa.com or click here.

Content Square 3.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.