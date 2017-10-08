Wooing Amazon: Red Rover, Red Rover, Send Amazon HQ2 Right Over

Cities and municipalities across the U.S. are scrambling to put together their portfolios. Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer, is looking for a second headquarters. Those up for consideration will include metropolitan areas in North America with at least 1 million people, a stable business climate, urban or suburban locations with the potential to attract and retain strong technical talent, and communities that think big and creatively.

What will it take to win the affection of Amazon and bring billions of dollars to the local economy? While many would love to call their city a home for Amazon, some locations make more sense than others, especially when it comes to finding the right people for the 50,000 jobs the behemoth merchandiser intends to create.

Realtors Property Resource® (RPR) specializes in attribute-based site selection by using datasets such as public records, traffic counts, business points of interest, demographic and psychographic insights, and consumer spending data. As the nation’s largest real estate data platform, offered exclusively to REALTORS®, RPR can easily identify where a client’s ideal consumer base lives through the library of data found within Esri, an RPR partner and leader in GIS software.

“A deep dive into the study of people and their patterns produces a meaningful analysis taking the past, current and future into account, reducing risk and ensuring site selection with the ‘right’ talent,” says Emily Line, vice president of Commercial Services for RPR. “Retaining and recruiting employees is far more costly in the grand scheme of things. Price per square foot for the brick and mortar will likely be less of a factor as Amazon selects their second home.”

The team at RPR set out to analyze the “people data” and insights in support of three top contenders for the new headquarters. Let’s see how they stack up.

Chicago, Ill.

3 percent (395,310) have Bachelor’s degrees

8 percent (274,250) have Graduate degrees

1% percent (170,622) have a background in Technology, Engineering or Information Sciences

Residents’ income is close to the U.S. average (average household income $74,367)

Residents spend a large portion of their wages on rent (average rent $1,340), clothes and the latest technology

Unemployment rate is slightly above 5 percent

Residents live close to their jobs and usually walk, bike, take the train or grab a taxi to get around the city

Residents are highly mobile, well-educated, live alone or with a roommate

Residents prefer environmentally safe products



Additional Insights

One of the fastest-growing segments, the popularity of urban life continues to increase for those in their late 20s and 30s. This segment is willing to take risks and work long hours to get to the top of their profession. They become well-informed before purchasing the newest technology. Image is important to these consumers.

Austin, Texas



6 percent (171,900) have Bachelor’s degrees

18 percent (104,554) have Graduate degrees

4 percent (69,397) have a background in Technology, Engineering or Information Sciences

Average household income is $81,998

Average monthly rent is $920

Labor force participation rate is exceptionally high at 75.4 percent

Unemployment is low at 3 percent

Almost one in five residents move each year

Close to half of all householders are under the age of 35, the majority living alone or in shared, non-family dwellings

Median household income is still below the U.S. average

Austin ranks in the top five for renters, movers, college enrollment and labor-force participation rate

Residents are diverse and favor densely populated neighborhoods

Additional Insights

Well-educated young workers, some of whom are still completing their education, are employed in professional/technical occupations, as well as sales and office/administrative support roles. These residents are striving to get ahead and improve themselves.

Atlanta, Ga.

9 percent (86,088) have Bachelor’s degrees

9 percent (64,547) have Graduate degrees

19 percent (41,119) have a background in Technology, Engineering or Information Sciences

Residents are predominantly single, well-educated professionals in business, finance, legal, computer and entertainment occupations

Average rent is $1,830

Average household income is $82,862

The unemployment rate is 5.5 percent

Residents are cosmopolitan and connected, technologically-savvy consumers

Residents are active and health-conscious and care about the environment

Many residents walk, bike or use public transportation to get to work; a number work from home

Additional Insights

Although single householders technically outnumber couples, this market includes a higher proportion of partner households. Residents are more interested in the stock market than the housing market.



