Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston Name Jim Simon VP, Business Development

Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston has named Jim Simon vice president of Business Development, the company recently announced. Simon, formerly CEO of GMAC Global Relocation Services, a division of General Motors, will be responsible for recruitment processes in the company’s 15 regional sales offices.

“Jim is a formidable talent in the real estate industry, and we are fortunate to have him join our Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston team,” says Kent Hanley, CEO of Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston. “Throughout his numerous years with some of the nation’s best-known businesses and leading real estate brands, Jim has proven his ability to take companies to the next level through successfully executed growth strategies. We’re confident he will help us do the same.”

Simon previously held senior executive positions with Cendant Mobility (now Cartus), Prudential Financial, PNC Mortgage and William Raveis. Prior, Simon was managing director of Douglas Elliman.

