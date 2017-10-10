NAR’s New Booth Is Bigger, Better and Built for You

NAR PULSE—If you’re attending the REALTORS® Conference & Expo Nov. 3-6, be sure you stop by the brand-new NAR Booth No. 2825. Celebrate the unveiling of the new booth at the Expo opening on Friday, Nov. 3 at 3:00 p.m., meet your NAR Leadership Team, including new CEO, Bob Goldberg, and attend 20-minute theater sessions Saturday through Monday. See you there!

Professional Broker Websites Now Free to REALTORS®

Placester and NAR have come together through the REALTOR Benefits® Program to offer beautiful, mobile-ready real estate websites FREE to all REALTORS®. NAR Edition sites for brokers include all the benefits of basic agent websites, plus agent index and bio pages, natural language listing search and map search functionality, customizable IDX pages and more. Get started now.

Enter the Veterans Day Home Giveaway Sweepstakes

Veterans United and realtor.com® have teamed up to award $250,000 towards a new home to an active member, or veteran, of the United States military. Along with REALTORS® being eligible, you can also share the news to those in your sphere of influence. Entries will be accepted through Oct. 29. Learn more.

