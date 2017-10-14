Building Green No Longer a Specialty

Builders anticipate green homes will comprise more than half of their business in five years, moving to necessity from specialty, according to a recently released report by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). Energy-efficiency is in demand, as well as a “healthy indoor living environment,” the report reveals.

“These findings show that green building has become an established part of the residential construction landscape,” says Granger MacDonald, chairman of the NAHB. “It is no longer a niche business; our members recognize the value of building green and are incorporating these elements into their standard business practices.”

Net zero or zero energy homes are also popular, the report shows. Twenty-nine percent of builders report they have constructed a net zero home, some with solar panels, in the last two years.

Builders, the report shows, are embracing green for many reasons, including: “appraisers recognizing greater value in green homes;” “customer demand;” and “greater availability and affordability of green products.”

Source: National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)

