NAR Adds New Members Medicare Exchange to REALTORSÂ® Insurance Marketplace

Nearly 200,000 members of the National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR) are already age 65 or older, and next year, it’s estimated that nearly 100 members will turn 65 every day, according to the NAR 2017 Member Profile. Turning 65 is a milestone event that typically includes eligibility for Medicare; however, most Medicare recipients also purchase supplemental insurance to help pay for medical services that Medicare doesn’t cover.

Recognizing that well-rounded insurance coverage is important for our members, NAR’s REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program is proud to introduce the Members Medicare Exchange, available through REALTORSÂ® Insurance Marketplace. NAR members who are eligible for Medicare (or have family members who are Medicare-eligible) now have an easy way to research and select among a variety of Medicare supplemental insurance options at highly competitive prices.

“The Members Medicare Exchange is our latest effort to assist NAR members aged 65 and older as they explore options that expand their coverage,” explains Shannon Kennedy, president of SASid, Inc. (Smart and Simple Insurance Development). SASid is the administrator of REALTORSÂ® Insurance Marketplace, and a proud partner in NAR’s REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program. “We believe in hands-on personal service, so if at any point a member needs assistance in navigating the Medicare supplemental insurance landscape, our licensed benefit specialists are available to answer questions and provide basic information, including the highlights and differences between the individual plans, basic eligibility, and enrollment information.”

Content Square 1.

How It Works

After obtaining Original Medicare through the federal government, Medicare-eligible NAR members who want to explore their coverage options can use the Members Medicare Exchange to quote, shop and enroll in a variety of supplemental Medicare insurance products.

The new Exchange includes a resource center with a variety of educational tools to assist NAR members in understanding Medicare overall, in addition to available plan options. These resources include:

Educational articles and videos

FAQs and glossary of terms

Savings calculators and coverage checklists

Caregiver resources

A prescription drug tool (to assist in selecting the best plan based on prescriptions used)

Members can benefit from these resources, regardless of whether they decide to select a plan through REALTORSÂ® Insurance Marketplace or elsewhere. Complimentary consultation and personal assistance from a licensed benefits specialist is included as a benefit of NAR membership.

Content Square 2.

Open Enrollment: It’s on Now

While many of the products offered through REALTORSÂ® Insurance Marketplace can be purchased year-round, it’s important to note that the annual open enrollment period for Medicare is on now, running from October 15 to December 7.

Take note though: If this is the year you turn 65, you can enroll in supplemental Medicare coverage at any point in the three months up to or after the month of your birthday.

To access the Members Medicare Exchange, visit RealtorsInsuranceMarketplace.com/Medicare or call 877-267-3752.

Content Square 3.

Discover ALL Your Benefits

Designed with you in mind, the REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program is your official (NAR) member benefits resource, bringing you savings and special offers just for REALTORSÂ®. Program partners are carefully selected, so you can be assured they understand the unique needs of real estate professionals and are committed to your success. Make www.NAR.realtor/RealtorBenefits the first place you stop when you shop for your professional and personal needs.

About SASid, Inc. and Additional Insurance Options Available Through REALTORSÂ® Insurance Marketplace

NAR offers all REALTORSÂ® and their families access to a full roster of money-saving health and wellness plans and products through REALTORSÂ® Insurance Marketplace. This exclusive online comparative shopping site greatly simplifies the insurance-buying process.

The site is powered by SASid, a trusted NAR partner who has helped thousands of NAR members find the best solutions for themselves and their families, providing group dental and vision plans, and a strong roster of additional healthcare options, including a telemedicine plan that provides a modern approach to healthcare and a private major medical exchange. SASid’s team of licensed benefit specialists offer complimentary consultative services, including cost-saving solutions.

All products are available via the Marketplace website. Highlights include:

Recently Enhanced REALTORSÂ® Dental Insurance â€“ You asked, we listened! REALTORSÂ® Dental Insurance plans now offer 100-percent preventative in-network coverage. There are three great group plans to choose from, and these plans continue to have benefits for over 370 procedures, including preventive, basic, and major dental benefits. Next-day coverage is available. On average, participants see an average savings of at least 42 percent versus not having insurance.

â€“ You asked, we listened! REALTORSÂ® Dental Insurance plans now offer 100-percent preventative in-network coverage. There are three great group plans to choose from, and these plans continue to have benefits for over 370 procedures, including preventive, basic, and major dental benefits. Next-day coverage is available. On average, participants see an average savings of at least 42 percent versus not having insurance. Members Health Insurance Exchange â€“ major medical insurance

â€“ major medical insurance Short-Term Medical Solutions â€“ temporary plans

â€“ temporary plans REALTORSÂ® Vision Insurance â€“ group plans offering coverage for exams, frames, lenses, and more

â€“ group plans offering coverage for exams, frames, lenses, and more Members TeleHealth â€“ a modern approach to healthcare with access via phone, tablet, web chat or email

â€“ a modern approach to healthcare with access via phone, tablet, web chat or email Supplemental Health Plans â€“ designed to supplement major medical

â€“ designed to supplement major medical Drug Card America â€“ a free prescription drug discount card



To explore your options, visit RealtorsInsuranceMarketplace.com or call 877-267-3752.



Matt Lombardi is senior vice president, Marketing, Events & Alliances, for the National Association of REALTORSÂ®.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmarkÂ RISMedia.com.