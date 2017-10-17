EXCLUSIVE: Disruption in Real Estateâ€”Advancement or Threat?

From Zillow Instant Offers to Opendoor, real estate professionals across the country are concerned about an ever-growing faction of so-called industry disruptors. RISMedia’s recently released white paper, “The Disruption of the Real Estate Industry: A Survival Guide for Brokers and Agents,” includes exclusive RISMedia research on the topic, a look at some of the industry’s most noteworthy disruptors, and in-depth interviews with real estate leaders on the veracity of the threat, including strategies for adapting your business for the future.



Order a copy of the white paper now.



See an excerpt of the white paper.

Content Square 1.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmarkÂ RISMedia.com.