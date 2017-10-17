Special Rates on Commercial Property Loans

NAR PULSE—REALTORS® Federal Credit Union, a Division of Northwest Federal Credit Union, is offering special low rates on commercial real estate loans with up to 25 years amortization and no pre-payment penalty to Credit Union members. This includes loans for new buildings, refinances or building improvements. Opportunity available here through October 31.

5 Social Media Strategies From RPR® That You Should Be Using in Your Business

Real estate agents who use Facebook as part of their social marketing strategy post listings more than any other type of content, yet fewer than half report measurable outcomes. So what can REALTORS® do to consistently inform, engage and grow their sphere of influence above and beyond posting listings? Here are five ideas.

REALTORS® Relief Foundation – Benefitting Those in Need

Help support and rebuild communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey, Irma and other storms by donating to the REALTORS® Relief Foundation today! Every dollar you donate to the REALTORS® Relief Foundation goes directly to victims of disaster. Thank you to all those who have donated—your support matters more than ever in this extraordinary year of need. Donate here.



