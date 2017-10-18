Honoring the Exceptional and Extraordinary: RISMedia’s Power Broker Reception & Dinner

Leading Power Brokers will gather in Chicago, Ill., this November as guests of honor at RISMedia’s 22nd Annual Power Broker Reception & Dinner, being held Friday, Nov. 3, during the REALTORS® Conference & Expo.

The Power Broker Reception & Dinner is an exclusive, invitation-only event honoring the Top 500 brokers in RISMedia’s Annual Power Broker Report & Survey, published in April. The event, held at the Palmer House Hilton in Chicago, includes a cocktail reception followed by a dinner and an awards ceremony, and will be capped off by a talk by special guest speaker Frank Abagnale, the author and film subject of “Catch Me If You Can.”

The awards ceremony is one of the event’s main highlights, where the following honors will be presented to four industry leaders:

RISMedia’s ‘On the Shoulders of Giants’ Award

Sponsored by RE/MAX

The ‘On the Shoulders of Giants’ Award was created to recognize those individuals whose efforts, works, deeds and character exemplify superior achievements in and for the real estate industry, yet whose efforts often go unnoticed.

RISMedia’s Real Estate Leadership Award

Sponsored by Buffini & Company

The Real Estate Leadership Award is designed to honor an industry visionary who embraces innovation and exercises resilience to blaze new paths to success for real estate professionals and consumers alike.

RISMedia’s Tech Titan Award

Sponsored by Homes.com

The Tech Titan Award is presented to brokerage leaders who have demonstrated an exceptional ability to adapt and integrate new and innovative tools and services within their organization to improve and enhance the overall consumer experience.

RISMedia’s Homeownership Award

Sponsored by Quicken Loans

The National Homeownership Award is bestowed upon a member of the real estate community who continuously demonstrates extraordinary contributions toward increasing homeownership and building better communities.



Following the awards ceremony, guests will enjoy a special guest appearance and keynote address by Frank Abagnale, the author and film subject of “Catch Me If You Can.” Abagnale is one of the world’s top fraud-prevention experts and will share his story about his early years as a check forger and serving time to paying all the money back and eventually using his knowledge to help the FBI catch fraudsters and helping business and government organizations stay a step ahead of cyber criminals.

For more information on attending, please contact Randi Vannucchi at randiv@rismedia.com.

Earlier on Nov. 3, RISMedia will host the 22nd Annual Power Broker Forum, “New Strategies for Engaging Consumers,” at the McCormick Place Convention Center during the REALTORS® Conference & Expo. The Forum, from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. in the McCormick Place Convention Center West Building, Room W184 A, will discuss how to engage consumers through all of today’s many communication channels and take marketing efforts to the next level—online, and through automated social media, branding and shareable content—and how those strategies impact the bottom line. The Forum is open to all full and day conference attendees.

REALTORS® Conference & Expo Attendees: Be sure to visit Booth #3412 at the McCormick Place Convention Center to learn how RISMedia can be your trusted content partner and enter for a chance to win an Amazon Echo!



