RE/MAX Designates ReferralExchange as Approved Supplier

RE/MAX has designated ReferralExchange as an Approved Supplier, the company recently announced. ReferralExchange, which currently serves 23,000 agents, is available to RE/MAX affiliates at a discounted rate through the Approved Suppliers portal.

“Our goal is always to provide RE/MAX affiliates with access to an exclusive group of Approved Suppliers who can serve their professional real estate needs,” says Mike Ryan, executive vice president of RE/MAX. “ReferralExchange takes excellent care of every referral in their network and provides complete transparency and peace of mind for our agents.”

“We are excited to have been chosen for this program and to work closely with RE/MAX affiliates around the country,” says Scott Olsen, CEO of ReferralExchange. “We offer RE/MAX brokerages an option for monetizing leads that they’re not working, and providing trusted referrals anywhere in the U.S.”

Content Square 1.

ReferralExchange will participate at RE/MAX’s R4 Conference in February 2018.



For more information, please visit www.remax.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.